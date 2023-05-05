Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India's popularity: 'People are watching business shows more than 'Saas Bahu' serial'

Shark Tank India was one of the most popular reality shows on Television screens that grabbed massive eyeballs owing to its unique concept. The show offered a platform for budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business idea to the judges or 'sharks' and persuade them to invest funds in their idea. Both seasons of the show gained immense popularity, and the sharks also became popular for their traits and comments. One of the sharks among them was co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of electronics brand boAt, Aman Gupta.

Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India's popularity:

Recently, Aman Gupta arrived at the inaugural session of the 23rd edition of FICCI Frames in Mumbai, where Aman expressed happiness towards the shift in people's mindset towards such shows. While talking to ANI, he shared, "I think this is a very good change. Nowadays children are not watching cartoons and elders are watching more business shows than 'Saas Bahu' serials. So there is entertainment as well as learning from it and there could not have been a better time for the country to bring this show. India is changed people like smart things."

Further, Aman stated how people have started watching TV again because of this show otherwise people had stopped watching TV. He shared how he likes when the whole family sits together and watches a show like Shark Tank India.

On the personal front, Aman Gupta is married to Pia Daggar, and they are proud parents of two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.

Aman Gupta in Shark Tank India 2:

Aman Gupta was last seen in the hit reality show Shark Tank India season 2, which comprised 6 sharks -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Aman Gupta was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes. His comments like ‘Oh Hum Bhi Bana Lenga’, ‘Ha Main De Dunga, Tu Tension Mat Le’, and ‘Mat Soch Mana Kar De’ became popular on social media. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on 10 March 2023.

