Aman Gupta reveals if he'll continue investing in Shark Tank India's pitchers or not

Aman Gupta, who is the Co-founder and CMO of boAt, came into more limelight after judging India's most unique show Shark Tank India. Aman Gupta was among the most popular investors of the show and numerous of his statements became viral as memes. His one-liners such as ‘Oh Hum Bhi Bana Lenga’, ‘Ha Main De Dunga, Tu Tension Mat Le’, and ‘Mat Soch Mana Kar De’ became popular on social media. At present, Aman is seen seated as a shark in Shark Tank India season 2. The businessman continues to make headlines owing to his strong point of view and hilarious punch lines.

Aman Gupta talks about Shark Tank India's future:

Aman Gupta recently appeared on Ranveer Allhabadia's podcast wherein he spoke about his personal life, goals, struggles days, Shark Tank India, and a lot more. While chatting with Aman, Ranveer questioned him about Shark Tank India's future Answering to this Aman said, "My wife tells me that she shops at Sarojini Nagar and I shop at Shark Tank India" Both laugh. Aman continues, "Shark Tank companies have to start giving results in the next 2 years for me to continue investing otherwise my wife would not let me invest more money. So in another 2 or 3 years, they should start showing me results. The paper money is good that we are doing well but the real money should come."

The Shark Tank India judge, "Shark Tank India's future is bright as there is entrepreneurship in India and it has now started. Our Prime Minister has also said that India has now started start-up businesses, and now we even celebrate Start-up day. Now even kids talk about entrepreneurship in India. Even my family, my uncle, aunty, and my parents have started to know the basics of business. Shark Tank India has spread entrepreneurship on the grassroots level so Shark Tank India will survive.

Speaking about his personal life, Aman Gupta is married to Pia Daggar, and they are proud parents of two daughters, Adaa and Miraya.

About Shark Tank India season 2:

Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vineeta Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. The popular business reality show started airing on 2nd January 2023 on Sony TV.

