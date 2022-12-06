Aman Verma opens up about playing a negative role in Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se

Aman Verma is one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry. After a long time, he is all prepped up to return to the small screen with a new show named Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se. He will be seen playing a negative role in the upcoming TV series. The Tees Maar Khan actor was last seen as a host on the travelling reality show Bahurani in 2017.

Taking to E Times TV, Aman Verma spoke about his negative character in the show. He was questioned on how he is seen playing the role of an antagonist which he later on clarified and said it’s a negative role. He said, “Whatever you have seen in the promo it does appear to be an antagonist. He is supposedly a negative character, that is how most people would perceive him to be. However, honestly, in today's world, the life that we are living everybody is fending for themselves.”

He further stated more details about his role how he feels it is relatable to everyone and most real characters as per the present scenario. He added, “The character's name is Bhanu and he is also fending for his family, his wife, children and younger brother's family. In doing so, anybody that he stands up against projects him as an antagonist. He stands up against Reena Kapoor and in that commotion, he appears to be the negative character. But I feel he is one of the most real characters who are relatable to everyone in the current scenario.”

He further mentioned about why he decided to suddenly take up a show, after such a long gap. He unveiled he was waiting for something particular where he can stay for a long time. Aman Verma confessed that he wanted to get associated with this production house and the channel where the show is coming.

About Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se

Aashao Ka Savera… Dheere Dheere Se also known as Dheere Dheere Se is backed by Siddharth Kumar Tewary under their banner Swastik Productions. The TV series stars Reena Kapoor, Aman Verma, and Rahil Azam in the lead. Apart from them, the show will also feature Dhruti Mangeshkar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Raju Kher, Raja Kapse, Bhawana Aneja, and Malini Sengupta. The serial is slated to commence on December 12, 2022 and will be aired Monday to Saturday from 9.30 PM onwards on Star Bharat.

About Aman Verma

He is well-known for hosting the game show Khullja Sim Sim on Star Plus from 2001 to 2004. He also hosted the first season of Indian Idol with Mini Mathur. On the other hand, he contested in the ninth season of reality show Bigg Boss. He even appeared in several Bollywood movies like Sangharsh, Pran Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye, Andaaz and Baghban, among others.