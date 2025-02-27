Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani break silence on divorce rumors

This week, divorce news has been making a wave in the entertainment industry. After speculations about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce, it was rumored that TV actor Aman Yatan Verma has also decided to part ways with his partner. Aman, who tied the knot with Vandana Lalwani in December 2016, is hitting the limelight for the news regarding their separation. However, today, the alleged estranged couple finally reacted to these rumors.

Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani were reportedly facing challenges in their marital life. After nine years of marriage, the couple was unable to resolve their differences, hence they decided to separate ways. Reacting to this news, Aman has now commented on his divorce while talking to The Hindustan Times. The actor refused to comment and said, "No comments... All I can say as of now."

Not only Aman, Vandana has also apparently reacted to the news of her divorce. While Vandana didn't speak to any publication, she did post an Instagram story today (February 27) morning. Taking to her Instagram, Vandana wrote, "Truth shall prevail."

While both haven't commented on the ongoing speculations directly they haven't refused the reports too.

It was on February 26, ETimes exclusively reported the news of the couple's divorce. The couple had even planned to start a family, but their growing differences made reconciliation impossible. Eventually, Vandana decided to file for divorce. When asked about the separation, Aman Verma refused to comment, stating that any official statement would be made through his lawyer when the time was right. Vandana also remained silent on the matter.

For the uninformed, Aman Yatan Verma and Vandana Lalwani met in 2014 on the sets of Hum Ne Li Hai-Shapath and got engaged in 2015.

Aman has extensively worked in the Hindi television and film industry and has done a few shows such as Mahabharat Katha, CID, Ghar Ek Mandir, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Savdhaan India, and Bahurani, among others.

On the other hand, Vandana, a professionally trained Bharatnatyam and Kathak dancer, has worked extensively in television serials and a few films. She is also an anchor, dance instructor, and voice-over artist. Her notable works include Waaris, Indiawali Maa, Buddha: Rajaon Ka Raja, and Bombay.