Amid breakup rumours with Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash shakes a leg on 'Say it right'; Watch

Popular actress Tejasswi Prakash often manages to make headlines owing to her personal and professional life. Post her Bigg Boss 15, there has been no looking back for Tejasswi and she is riding high on success. Her fashion sense is also commendable and owing to all these things, Tejasswi has a massive fan following. The actress leaves her fans gaga whenever she shares social media posts and it goes viral within a blink of an eye. This time was no different!

Tejasswi Prakash's new VIDEO:

The diva keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts through her social media posts. A few minutes ago, Tejasswi Prakash took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans. In this video, the Naagin 6 actress is seen shaking a leg on 'Say it right'. Tejasswi is seen wearing a white crop top and denim jeans as she grooves to the song. Sharing this clip, the actress wrote, "Hold up." As usual, fans have flooded her comment section and have praised her moves.

Tejasswi Prakash's personal life:

Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with Karan Kundrra during their stint in Salman Khan-led hit controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their relationship faced a lot of ups and downs even when the couple was locked inside Bigg Boss' house. But after solving all the differences, Tejasswi and Karan are now known as one of the most adorable couples in the industry.

However, several rumors are doing rounds that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have parted ways. It all started when Karan Kundrra shared a cryptic tweet that read, "Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota." This cryptic post from Karan has sparked rumors about his breakup with the Naagin actress. But later, in an interview with Zoom, Tejasswi clarified the misunderstanding by saying, "I am a little superstitious and feel that good things in life get jinxed easily if more people talk about things." She further said, "I would like to talk about marriage when it will actually happen. Till then, I will keep it secret and say I am in love."

Tejasswi Prakash career:

Tejasswi Prakash started her acting career with Sanskaar- Dharohar Apnon Ki and has worked in numerous popular shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, Bigg Boss 15 and others. The actress also starred in numerous music videos with beau Karan Kundrra and other well-known actors. She is presently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular fictional show Naagin 6.

