Amid controversy with estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi pays visit to holy shrine in Mecca

Content Warning: This article contains references to sexual and mental abuse

Rakhi Sawant needs no introduction. The actress and social media sensation is currently in the limelight and making headlines with her controversy with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. She had made some serious allegations against him of infidelity, physical and mental abuse and even threatening to murder her. While there is not much update on the case right now, Rakhi is currently on a visit to the holy shrine of Mecca amidst all the controversy.

Rakhi Sawant pays a visit to the holy place of Mecca

Amidst the wild controversy with her husband Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant is currently having a spiritual time in Mecca. She paid a visit to the holy Masjid of Mecca with her friends to seek blessings from Allah and took to her social media to inform her followers about the same. Talking about the controversy, Sawant had accused her ex-husband Adil Durrani of physically and mentally torturing her.

Take a look at the picture shared by Rakhi

The Bigg Boss season 15 fame addressed the media saying, “I have only come here to pray that these evil people who have been troubling me should stay away from me. They have been constantly lying and making false accusations against me. I have only come here for peace. He was in jail for raping his girlfriend and not because of me. I have caught him having sex with other women and men and has even attempted to kill me in Dubai. He lied to both his girlfriend and me. He had told me that she was just his friend and she wanted to go to Bigg Boss because of her. He lied about taking her to Bigg Boss and kept raping her. I have not given any money to anyone. He had told his girlfriend that he was leaving me in December. She is just a student. Adil told his girlfriend that our marriage was fake.”

She had further accused Durrani of doubting her of having an affair with her ex-lover Ritesh, stealing a large amount of money from her bank account, performing illegal activities and just using her as a stepping stone to attain fame in the film industry.

Rakhi Sawant has also accused Sherlyn Chopra

Alongside Durrani, Rakhi has also accused actress Sherlyn Chopra of hacking her Instagram account. She has accused both of them of making her lose access to her Instagram account with over 10 million followers. While Durrani has denied all allegations, there is no proper progress in the case yet.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

