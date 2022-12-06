Amid divorce news, Charu Asopa travels to Bikaner to attend sister's wedding

Charu Asopa is presently making news for her ongoing dispute with husband Rajeev Sen. With all going around her divorce, she has finally reached her home with daughter Ziana to attend her sister’s wedding. Previously, Charu claimed that she has cancelled her tickets for her sister's wedding in Bikaner. Her sister will get married on December 8. But, Charu's latest Insta post drops a glimpse of her all geared up for the wedding.

Charu Asopa took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from her sister’s wedding festivities. The actress can be seen donning a gorgeous red strappy suit, she left her hair open. She captioned the post, “Here we start wedding functions #sisterswedding.” On the other hand, she uploaded a video on her YouTube of her journey to Bikaner with daughter Ziana.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen divorce row

Earlier, Charu Asopa said that they were expected to sign their divorce papers on November 24 but Rajeev didn't come. The date then got postponed to November 30, and Rajeev missed that date too, and now on December 5, the couple was supposed to sign their divorce papers. However, nothing on it yet and she hasn’t disclosed any updates on the divorce too.

About Charu Asopa

She is well known for appearing in shows like Baalveer, Mere Angne Mein, Laado 2: Veerpur Ki Mardani, and Jiji Maa. Charu also makes vlogs on her personal life and posts them on her YouTube channel. In 2011, she made her debut in the film industry with Impatient Vivek.