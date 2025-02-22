Amid FWICE’s demand for his removal from Laughter Chefs 2, Elvish Yadav shares update on work life

Elvish Yadav rose to fame after winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. His victory made him a household name, but his name has also been embroiled in controversy several times for various reasons. Recently, he made an alleged racial comment on Chum Darang, which caused him immense backlash. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) strongly condemned his participation in Laughter Chefs 2. Now, Elvish has shared an update on his work life.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Elvish Yadav gave an update on his professional life. Amid demand for his removal from Laughter Chefs Season 2, Elvish expressed his gratitude for his ongoing shows and said, "Guys Thank You For This Dream Life. Work Update: Laughter chef, Roadies, Phodcast, Indian Game Adda, Ecl, Songs- 0." With this tweet, Elvish has indicated that he is still a part of all the shows.

Fans favorite Elvish Yadav emerged to be one of the controversial personalities in the entertainment industry after multiple cases were registered against him including his snake venom case, rave party case and more. From physically assaulting a fellow YouTuber Maxtern to now allegedly passing a racist comment on Chum Darang, Elvish has often landed in trouble for his own actions.

Recently, BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, took a firm stance against the YouTuber and wrote to the channel, urging the removal of Elvish from Laughter Chefs 2. This happened after Elvish and Rajat passed derogatory remarks about Chum and her work in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Gangubai Kathiawadi. He said, "Karan Veer was diagnosed with Covid for sure because who can like Chum? Who can have this bad taste? Chum's name is vulgar. What work has she done in Gangubai Kathiawadi."

Apart from FWICE, The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) also strongly criticised Elvish's racist comment and summoned him.

Speaking about Elvish Yadav's stint, the YouTuber is currently seen in Laughter Chefs 2 and is also a gang leader of the hit adventure show, MTV Roadies XX.