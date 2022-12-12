Amid rumours of dating Randeep Rai, Shivangi Joshi shares scintillating photos; CHECK out

Actress Shivangi Joshi is one popular name in the television industry, who is known for her class acting and multi-talent. The actress gained a lot of stardom after she played the character of Naira in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, after her track in the show came to an end, she was then roped in for the iconic socio-drama series, Balika Vadhu's second season where she was paired with Randeep Rai. As the series did not match with the hype of the first season, the makers shifted the show to the channel’s digital section. Recently, there were rumors that the actors are dating each other but they soon cleared the air and claimed the news to be false. Shivangi’s recent post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shivangi recently shared a cryptic post and we are still wondering. Sharing a series of pictures of herself, the actress wrote, “Right now I’m all mine and I’m not sharing.” Well, it looks like currently, Shivangi is in no mood of sharing her personal space with anyone and it’s a full stop to all the rumors. Talking about Shivangi and Randeep’s on- screen chemistry, fans really liked them seeing together and their social media fun was appreciated by the viewers. Here’s the post

Shivangi-Randeep’s bond Earlier, in a news report, it was stated that Shivangi and Randeep are in a relationship for three months. They are hitting the gym together and are often snapped outside each other’s building, the reports claimed. However, the duo were quick to respond and said that they are really good friends. About their work On the professional front, Shivangi was last seen on the television screen in the adventurous reality show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 by Rohit Shetty. She has been doing music videos as well. Randeep became a popular face with his show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai with Ashi Singh. He was last seen in Balika Vadhu 2.

