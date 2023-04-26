Amid the feud, Abdu Rozik attends Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's concert; Are they back to being friends?

Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and Kazakhstani singer Abdu Rozik became good friends during their stint in the Salman Khan-hosted show. The two were a part of the 'mandali' along with Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Recently, Abdu Rozik and MC Stan were in the headlines owing to their feud. Abdu's team released a statement and accused MC Stan and his team of misbehaving, abusing, and ignoring him. Now it seems like the MC Stan and Abdu Rozik have sorted out all the differences and are back to being best buddies.

Abdu Rozik attends MC Stan's concert in UAE:

The news of Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's patch-up started making headlines after Abdu Rozik shared an Instagram story. For the unversed, MC Stan flew to Dubai to celebrate Eid. He was also performing in the UAE along with Sunny Leone. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant then shared a video of MC Stan's concert on his Instagram story. Abdu had come live at 4:30 am from the venue, fans tagged him and MC Stan in the snippets of the live session.

However, there was no reaction from MC Stan. Abdu also shared the video of Stan's performance in his live session. Post Abdu's story fans wonder whether the feud between the two has blurred or the cold war is still on.

Take a look at Abdu Rozik's status here-

MC Stan and Abdu Rozik's fight:

Talking about their fight, it all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed that MC Stan and he are no longer on talking terms. In this live session, the Bigg Boss 16 contestant blamed MC Stan for spreading lies. Abdu's team also released an official statement on his Instagram handle and made some shocking revelations accusing MC Stan of several things. In the statement, Abdu's team revealed how MC Stan disconnected Abdu's call, and ignored him and how MC Stan's management team disrespected and swore bad words at Abdu when he attended his concert in Bangalore. The statement had several other shocking revelations which proved that Abdu and MC Stan are no longer friends. However, amid this, MC Stan never spoke about their fight and stayed tight-lipped.

Speaking about Abdu Rozik, the Kazakhstani singer recently made his Bollywood debut by starring in Salman Khan's film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Whereas, MC Stan is presently busy with his tour and conducting concerts in several cities in India and other countries as well.

