Amid TMKOC controversies, Munmun Dutta enjoys vacation with her mom in Kashmir; See PICS

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular and highly entertaining sitcoms. Several old actors and actresses quit the show in the last few years. Recently, the show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. A few former actresses including Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Monika Bhadoriya, and others alleged the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the showmakers of mental harassment, sexual assault, and other accusations. Munmun Dutta is also a former actress of the show who hasn't spoken up about any of the controversies. The actress is currently on holiday with her family.

Munmun Dutta is in Kashmir

Yesterday, the actress took to social media to upload a few photos from her trip to Kashmir. Going by the photos, it seems the actress is enjoying her holidays in paradise on Earth with her mom. The first photo shows her smiling at the camera while sitting indoors. The second photo shows the actress posing against the stunning snowcapped peaks in the background. In the third picture, the actress is seen sitting opposite her mom as they enjoy snacks. Munmun Dutta looks stunning in an abstract print shit which she paired with blue denim. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress is also seen carrying a shawl casually wrapped around her neck.

Take a look at Munmun Dutta's photos here:

Munmun Dutta's professional life

On the professional front, Munmun Dutta is known for her role as Babita Ji in the longest-running sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress was a part of the show since its inception, and her character was immensely loved by the audience. In May last year, she announced her decision to quit the show. Recently, Monika Bhadoriya revealed that Munmun Dutta used to have regular fights on the sets with Asit Kumarr Modi. However, Munmun hasn't commented on it.

