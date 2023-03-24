Amidst Abdu Rozik-MC Stan's fight, Archana Gautam takes a dig at them and says, 'Now the truth is out..'

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik and MC Stan are again in the headlines owing to their fight. It all started when Abdu went live on his Instagram handle and revealed that his close friend and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan and him are no longer on talking terms. In this live session, Abdu blamed MC Stan for spreading lies. Taking a dig at MC Stan, Abdu claimed that he never drank anything or made bad videos because he knows people follow him. He stressed that he doesn't want to encourage the youth for wrong things. Ever since Abdu opened up on his fight with the rapper, everyone has been curious to know the real reason behind the spat.

Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan-Abdu Rozik's friendship:

Now, Archana Gautam was spotted at the Mumbai airport on March 23 after she returned from her Dubai vacation. While interacting with the paparazzi, Archana spoke about Abdu Rozik and MC Stan's fight and also took a dig at their friendship. The Bigg Boss 16 fame said, "Bhaiya jab doodh mein nimbu daaloge toh dahi toh Banegi na… Issse acchi toh Humari dosti thi joh ab tak chal rahi hai Aur aage tak chalegi."

Speaking about her friendship with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and their journey in Bigg Boss 16, Archana said that when a group of people starts staying under one roof 24/7 differences are bound to happen. Archana also shared that during their stint in Bigg Boss 16 house, when she used to fight with Priyanka the other contestants would pass comments on them. She said that they were good friends and that is the reason they used to fight with each other. Archana stated, "Now, see the truth is out."

Archana said Abdu was used by Bigg Boss 16 contestants:

Without taking anyone's name, Archana said that she thinks Abdu Rozik faced a lot and everyone used him. The Bigg Boss 16 fame shared that Abdu’s name was out before the show started, and everyone knew that he has strong social media following. Everyone searched for him after seeing the promo and learned about his fan following. Everyone used him, and they would take sympathy from him. "I have stayed inside, and I know everyone used Abdu, and I hope he realizes it," said Archana.

Archana then said that MC Stan and Abdu Rozik are friends and they should sit together, discuss things and end this fight. She shared that they should end this rivalry and be friends again. Amidst all this, everyone is curiously waiting for MC Stan to comment on the matter.

