Amidst dating rumors with Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal opens up about his relationship status

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal are both popular names in the showbiz world. While Raghav is a renowned dancer and host in the television industry, Shehnaaz also climbed to success after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Raghav made his acting debut with the 2014 film Sonali Cable. On the other hand, Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan this year. Both actors worked together for Salman Khan's film. Now, Raghav has clarified if the two share a romantic relationship.

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal dating?

Addressing the dating rumors that have been going around for quite some time, Raghav shared, "Shehnaaz and I have acted in the film together, that’s it. It is natural for people to ask questions about your co-actors, but no, we are not dating. I am single." Raghav further shared that he is fully committed to work at the moment. Talking about his relationship status, Raghav added, "I have three films releasing in a few months and let’s just say that I am married to my work. I want to stay single as of now and have no plans or time to be in a relationship."

Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal's dating rumors

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill and Raghav Juyal worked together for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released this year. The Salman Khan starrer had a strong cast and their dating rumors started ever since the promotions for the movie started. On one occasion, Salman Khan said, "I saw a chemistry being built between two people on set. But nothing happened, at least from one person’s end. The other one was eager." This ignited curiosity among netizens. The two never commented about their relationship until recently when Raghav opened up.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz went on a long vacation after the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She has an interesting lineup of projects in her pipeline. The actress also hosts a talk show, Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill.

