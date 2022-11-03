Amit Jain: Everything you need to know about Shark Tank India 2's new judge

Shark Tank India, touted as one of the most unique concept shows, grabbed many eyeballs when it premiered in December last year. Inspired by US Shark Tank, Shark Tank India season 1 received immense success due to its unique concept. The show offered a platform to aspiring entrepreneurs who pitch their business models to a panel of investors or judges and persuade them to invest funds in their idea. The show comprised seven sharks or investors: Ashneer Grover, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, and Peyush Bansal. All of them are reputed business owners, and they invested in the ideas in which they found potential. The Shark Tank India season 1 was hosted by Rannvijay Singha. In May 2022, Shark Tank India makers announced the second season of the popular show, and the aspiring entrepreneur registration began. Now the promo was released recently, where a glimpse of all the sharks was given. The Sharks seen in the promo included Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Piyush Bansal, and a new shark Amit Jain. As the promo indicated, former shark Ashneer Grover will not be part of the upcoming season of the reality show.

About new 'Shark' Amit Jain: Shark Tank India 2's new shark Amit Jain is the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of the popular website CarDekho. This surprise entry of the new Shark is indeed surprising and exciting. Amit hails from Jaipur and is an alumnus of IIT Delhi. Before becoming a proud owner of this large-scale enterprise, Amit Jain had an inspiring and struggling journey. In 2006, Amit and his brother Anurag left their jobs, and their entrepreneurial journey started in Jaipur shortly after that. The brothers founded GirnarSoft, a software outsourcing company with a big dream. Within a short period, the concept of CarDekho had struck their mind, which changed their world. In 2008, Amit and Anurag visited Auto Expo in New Delhi and came back as the concept for their new venture, CarDekho. Within 7 years, that is in 2013, CarDekho turned profitable and secured Series-A funding of 15 Million dollars. At present, the enterprise's valuation is 1.2 billion dollars. Along with CarDekho, Amit's other ventures are InsuranceDekho, Rupyy, BikeDekho, and CollegeDekho. CarDekho has also expanded into Indonesia and is a market leader in new cars and used car finance. Speaking about Amit Jain's personal life, the entrepreneur is married to Pihu Jain, and the couple has two sons.

About Shark Tank India season 2: Shark Tank India season 2 comprises 6 sharks, and they are -Vinita Singh -Co-Founder of Sugar Cosmetics, Namita Thapar- Executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Anupam Mittal-CEO of People Group– Shaadi.com, Aman Gupta- Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle, Piyush Bansal- Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com, and Amit Jain- Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of CarDekho. The promo was recently dropped by the makers and the show will soon be telecast on Sony TV.

