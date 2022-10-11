Amitabh Bachchan 80th birthday: Kapil Sharma pens heartfelt wish for Big B, says 'You are our pride'

Amitabh Bachchan , the megastar of Bollywood, celebrates his 80th birthday today. Fans, family and co-stars from the entertainment world have flooded social media and wished him. Big B has been a part of the entertainment world for many decades. The living legend is presently busy with his quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 which is loved by the masses.

As Big B celebrates his birthday today, Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and wished the actor. He shared a picture with Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In this photo, we also see Kapil's daughter Anayra Sharma is all smiles as she poses with her father and Big B. Sharing this picture, Kapil wrote, "आदरणीय @amitabhbachchan जी, प्रणाम आपको आपके जन्मदिन के मौक़े पर ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएँ। ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि आप हमेशा ख़ुश रहें, स्वस्थ रहें और ऐसे ही अपनी अदभुत प्रतिभा से सबका मनोरंजन करते रहें।आप हमारा ग़ौरव हैं। प्रेम एवं आदर सहित."

About Kapil Sharma:

The star comedian-actor is presently busy with his reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Apart from this, Kapil's new film titled Zwigato was recently released at Busan International Film Festival and The Toronto International Festival.

About Amitabh Bachchan:

Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. But along with this, he is also doing films and recently featured in Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva. This film starred also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni as the lead actors.

At present, the actor's latest comedy-drama film Goodbye is currently running in the theatres. It also featured Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna, Sunil Grover, Shivin Narang and others in pivotal roles. Amitabh Bachchan also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline, which is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

