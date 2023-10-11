Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Maniesh Paul pens heartfelt wish, drops PICS from Kaun Banega Crorepati sets

Indian Cinema's megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan celebrates his 81st birthday today (October 11) and fans' have floated social media wishing him on this special day. With more than 200 films to his credit, Mr Bachchan has ruled the silver screens several times with his power-packed acting prowess, charisma and influential personality. His journey in the showbiz industry has been immensely inspiring. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, social media is abuzz as Big B is receiving wishes from all over the world. On this special day, Maniesh Paul also penned a heartfelt wish for Big B wishing him on his birthday.

Maniesh Paul pens heartfelt birthday wish for Mr. Bachchan:

A few minutes ago, Maniesh Paul took to his social media handle and shared a heartfelt wish for Big B on his birthday. The actor shared several photos with Mr. Bachchan from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati and wrote, "I cant explain In words what he means to me….wish you a very happy birthday sir @amitabhbachchan I can’t thank my stars enough that the man I admire the most knows me by my name…love you sir…keep inspiring us all…your fan boy for life and you know it…love you #mp #live #gratitute #mahanayak #bigb# bachchan #superstar #11thoctober #birthday."

Take a look at Maniesh Paul's post here-

Currently, Mr. Bachchan is busy shooting for India's most popular and loved quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. It has been more than two decades since Big B has taken the host seat and never fails to entertain the viewers with his energy. On the quiz-based reality show, Mr. Bachchan received a heartfelt tribute from the show makers as they surprised him. In KBC's upcoming episode, Vicky Kaushal, South superstar Chiranjeevi, Vidya Balan, and Boman Irani will be seen wishing Big B on his 81st birthday in a unique way.

Speaking about Maniesh Paul, the actor was recently seen playing the lead in a web show titled Rafuchakkar. Currently, he is busy with his podcast which has been graced by popular celebrities like Govinda, Farah Khan, Abdu Rozik, Geeta Kapur and more.

