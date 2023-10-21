Amitabh Bachchan calls contestant Rashmika Nanda’s husband on stage, suggesting him to make few romantic promises to her

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 has been engaging the audiences with its intelligent content and interesting contestants. In the recent episode of the quiz-based show, viewers saw a contestant named Rashmika Nanda making it to the hot seat and taking up the tricky questions. In between the game, she indulged in a heartwarming banter with host Amitabh Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shares adorable conversation with Rashmika Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan who had turned marriage counselor in one of the recent episodes was asked by Rashmika Nanda to help her with her personal life. She begins with her first complaint about how her husband doesn’t give her time and goes to office even on Sundays. To this, Big B says, “Sir, please give time to her. Work half day on Sunday. Come home by lunchtime, then take her out, go for a movie and have dinner outside.”

Rashmika then puts forward her second issue about her husband being unromantic. She stated, “He is not at all romantic. He never takes us out on holiday and never keeps his promises. Six months back, I had expressed my wish to learn driving but he hasn’t even given me the car keys.”

Take a look at Kaun Banega Crorepati’s latest promo

Addressing Rashmika Nanda’s problems, Amitabh Bachchan called her hubby to the stage. He asked him to hold a rose and repeat a pledge for her. The Don star quotes, “Patniji, I am making a promise publicly that my love for you is unconditional. I shall soon take you out for a trip, dedicate couplets for you, and teach you driving. I will also take you out on a date to a mesmerizing place and I will give this rose to you.”

Talking about Rashmika’s game in Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, she ended up taking home Rs 3,20,000. She completed the second padav smoothly and correctly answered six questions from Super Sandook. The question which Rashmika Nanda couldn’t answer for Rs 6,40,000 was:

The director of the movie that won Best Feature Film Award at the 69th National Film Awards starred in which of the following movies?

The options were:

A) Dil Chahta Hai

B) 3 Idiots

C) Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

D) Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na.

The right answer was B)

3 Idiots as the film featured R Madhavan who won the award for his directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati is Hindi adaptation of quiz-based show Who wants to be a Millionaire. The 15th season of the show premiered on August 14, 2023. It is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan and airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik celebrates Navratri in full spirit, dazzles in white sharara set