Amitabh Bachchan cut ties with me post-KBC, my few pals instigated him: Wagle Ki Duniya's Aanjjan Srivastav

Wagle Ki Duniya actor Aanjjan Srivastav shared a close friendship with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan during the 90s. Their friendship began while working on the movie Shahenshah when Big B learned about Srivastav being a banker and later opened his account in his bank. This was the time when Mr Bachchan was facing tough days with things soon escalating to worse after Kaun Banega Crorepati. Here’s what he said.

Aanjjan Srivastav recalls the tough time of Amitabh Bachchan and how their friendship turned sour

In an exclusive interview with Times of India, veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav talks about megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s bankruptcy and how their friendship turned sour. He revealed, “He had gone bankrupt, his company had faced massive losses but soon he bounced back with Kaun Banega Crorepati. The shocking part was that he had been cut off from his old friends. He was a changed man after KBC as earlier Jaya Ji used to call me and my family for holi celebrations but slowly she stopped calling me. It did not affect my career but it did hurt me and I think it was the fault of my few friends who instigated him against me.”

Meanwhile, The veteran actor further revealed how the Pink actor was in a terrible state with a revolution taking place against him in the Flimistan studios. The Wagle Ki Duniya actor revealed, “I had gone to meet him on the sets of Toofan, there were protests happening against him in Kolkata, his posters were torn, Amit ji was extremely said and when I asked him he said he is fine. No one was there to check on him and the litterateurs of Allahabad and his father’s friends were speaking against him. He was in a very bad condition and later he met with an accident, I was there for him as for me he was a good man.”

Srivastava further added, “He was trapped in the ABCL account, we went to the bank to take his statements where people were bluffing about him. I requested the manager to not file a suit against him. When we met him he immediately folded his hands and said that he will return the money as soon as possible. We told him that we came here because of his accountant’s mistake, and we return the money whenever we can as we knew his intention is right. In this kind of banking do not do transactions with other banks, slowly he returned all the money.”

What is Aanjjan Srivastava doing now ?

Aanjjan Srivastav is one of the most renowned and veteran actors in the film and television industry. He has been featured in popular films like Salaam Bombay, Flavors and Khuda Gawah. He is currently seen in the revamped version of the classic show Wagle Ki Duniya.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Neha Marda, new mom on breastfeeding in public, says 'nobody’s judgment matters to me'