Amitabh Bachchan gets showered with praises for his lyrical composition on KBC Theme Song

The beautiful musical promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati has been capturing eyeballs. The musical composer Rohan- Vinayak couldn’t stop praising the host Amitabh Bachchan’s poetic narration.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most popular reality shows in the Indian television industry. The game show has kept the audiences engaged with its content for almost twenty-three years now and fulfilling the dreams of the middle-class citizens of India. The USP of the show has been the remarkable hosting by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, every season, the show has come up with different and unique ideas for its introduction promo. This season, too it has come up with a fresh musical promo composed by the musical duo Rohan- Vinayak. Amitabh Bachchan’s poetic narration of the lines ‘ Badal raha hai desh, badal raha hai Kaun Banega Crorepati with the signature KBC tune has mesmerised the nation.

The composers added further that Mr Bachchan’s lyrical composition with the catchy music was like a cherry on top of an already amazing cake. Amitabh Bachchan’s majestic voice and hosting skills have been one of the many reasons for the show’s cult status over the years. Rohan - Vinayak said further “ Mr Bachan‘s commanding screen presence and powerful voice have raised the bar of the show and have successfully kept the loyal fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati hooked into the show every passing season. The quiz reality show has always kept up with the transformations, current affairs and social issues going on in the country.

The musical duo Rohan- Vinayak have been die-hard fans of the legendary actor for years now and have previously composed music for his popular films ‘Pink’, ‘ Sarkar 3’, and ‘ 102 Not Out’. The duo said that Mr Bachchan humming the iconic tune will be engaging as the signature tune and the host is the life and soul of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 was released on 28 June and will soon hit the television screens.

