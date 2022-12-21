KBC Finale: Amitabh Bachchan pitched THIS business idea to Shark Tank India 2 team; Check out their reactions
Kaun Banega Crorepati host Amitabh Bachchan leaves the Shark Tank India 2 team stunned with his unique business plan.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has finally reached its finale week. The popular quiz reality show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and he enjoys a massive fan following for his entertaining hosting style. Presently, Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is going on and the audience is loving the fun conversations between the host and the little contestants. In the recent promo of the finale week, the team of sharks from Shark Tank India 2 are seen on the sets of the quiz show.
In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan looks dapper in a checkered pantsuit. He welcomed the team of sharks from Shark Tank India season 2 including Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Vineeta Singh. The Goodbye actor brought a tissue box in front of the sharks and pitched his business plan to them, which left them and the audience amazed. He presented the idea of selling tissue boxes named AB Tissues, exclusively for women. He added that the first round of trials have already been done. Amitabh asked the judges if they would like to invest in his business plan. Anupam Mittal, who is CEO of Shaadi.com, said, “If the tissue box is sold under your name, then we can easily invest Rs. 100 crores.” Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Can I get 25 percent of the investment as a signing amount?” His witty reply left all the sharks in splits.
See the intriguing promo here-
About Shark Tank India 2:
Shark Tank India season 1 was one of the most watched shows on telly screens when it was launched. Seeing the success of the first season, the show is back with its new season. The show offers a platform for budding entrepreneurs and small business owners to pitch their business ideas and get funded by the sharks. The sharks or the investors for the upcoming season are Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, and new judge Amit Jain.
Shark Tank India season 2 will premiere on January 2 and will air from Monday to Friday on Sony TV.
