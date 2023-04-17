An 'emotional' Shehnaaz Gill recalls how she was not invited to her own movie's premiere: 'I cried in my car'

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, and after her stint in the show, the diva has just been unstoppable. From making her singing debut to launching her own chat show and now making her Bollywood debut, Shehnaaz is just continuously climbing the success ladder and winning the hearts of her fans. Currently, the diva is busy promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan along with her co-stars. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill graced Siddharth Kannan's chat show to promote her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Shehnaaz Gill recalls being not invited:

While talking to Shehnaaz, Siddharth asked the actress about her struggling days and how she feels about it. The Kis Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress revealed, "I once worked in a movie as a second lead, and I was not even invited for my own film's premiere. Everyone from the production team was called, but I was not invited. It was a Punjabi film. I saw the team walking out from the premiere of the film, and clicking pictures. I cried a lot in my car that day because they called me and then canceled me. This made me very sad that they called everyone apart from me."

Speaking about her struggle, Shehnaaz added, "I have struggled a lot. The Punjabi industry had cut me off completely, but God was with me." During this, Siddharth told Shehnaaz, "Your eyes are too expressive." Shehnaaz agrees to the statement and gets teary-eyed while talking to Siddharth.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, Shenaaz has also been roped in to play a prominent character in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming women-centric film reportedly. Some reports also suggest that Shehnaaz has also wrapped up shooting for Rhea Kapoor's women-oriented film that highlights modern relationships.

About Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on 21 April 2023.

