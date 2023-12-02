Animal review: Maniesh Paul, Aly Goni and Dheeraj Dhoopar laud Ranbir Kapoor's performance in action-thriller

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and others, Animal makers promise a perfect cinematic experience. The action thriller movie is already creating a buzz with its captivating plot; meanwhile, several actors from the television industry lauded the film. Celebs, including Maniesh Paul, Aly Goni, and Dheeraj Dhoopar, took to social media and shared their excitement and reviews.

Maniesh Paul defines Ranbir Kapoor in top form

Well-known actor and presenter Maniesh Paul updated his Instagram story, giving a sneak peek into his experience watching Ranbir Kapoor starrer. While sharing a short clip from the theater, Maniesh Paul wrote, "#ranbirkapoor in top form, @anilskapoor powerpacked performance, @iambobbydeol surprise package, @rashmika_mandanna killing it." Further, defining more of his excitement, the Mickey Virus actor added, "@sandeepreddy.vanga you are something else sir."

Have a look at Maniesh Paul's story:

Dheeraj Dhoopar tweets about Animal

The Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar recently watched Animal and called it Ranbir Kapoor's best work to date. Tweeting his views on the film, the actor commented, "What an actor. Great work. Loved the film, the cinematography, the BGM, action sequences, and mostly the father-son bond. Congratulations to the whole team. #SandeepReddyVanga #BobbyDeol #RashmikaMandana #TriptiDimri #AnilKapoor"

Watch Dheeraj Dhoopar's tweet here:

Aly Goni praises Animal and its director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Bigg Boss 14 fame Aly Goni did not miss watching the action-crime thriller Animal, which was released on December 1. The actor took to his official Twitter (now X) account and praised Ranbir Kapoor. The former also lauded director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for his brilliant work. Aly Goni wrote, "Watching #Animal star se superstar bangaya Ranbir Kapoor. What a performance and Sandeep Reddy sir magician u r

@imvangasandeep"

Aly Goni's tweet about the film:

More about Animal

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was released on December 1, 2023. The film marks the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and the director who previously directed Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor. Speaking of Animal's cast, Anil Kapoor plays the role of Ranbir's father, Balbir Singh, in the film. Meanwhile, Rashmika is seen as Geetanjali, Ranbir's wife. Further, Bobby Deol is in a menacing avatar as he plays the formidable antagonist.

