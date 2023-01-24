Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan return as 'Naagins' for Tejasswi Prakash-Mahekk Chahal's show; See PICS

Naagin 6 is presently one of the most popular television shows, and it stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, and Mahek Chahal in the main roles. Recently, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media handle and announced that the show is all set to wrap up after successfully entertaining the masses. Now it seems like the final episodes of the show are going to be packed with high-octane drama, magic, and much more. Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan, who were a part of the previous seasons of Naagin, have joined the ongoing 6th season of the show.

Today, Anita Hassanandani took to her Instagram handle and shared several gorgeous pictures with Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan and Mahekk Chahal. In these photos, the actresses are seen decked up in costumes and jewelry and look gorgeous as they pose for the selfies. Sharing these snaps, Anita captioned, "Taaza taaza Garma Garam from the sets of. With the hotties."

Take a look at their PICS here-

For the unversed, Adaa Khan essayed the role of Shesha naagin in the first season whereas Anita Hassanandani played the lead role of Vishakha in Naagin 3. Reportedly, Surbhi Jyoti and Subhi Chandna are also in the news to join Naagin 6 for the last episodes. Surbhi Jyoti essayed Bela in Naagin 3 on the other hand, Surbhi Chandna essayed the protagonist Bani in Naagin 5.

About Naagin 6:

Tejasswi Prakash essayed the role of Pratha and then Prathna, a shape-shifting serpent, and won the hearts of the audience with her performance. Naagin 6, produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Telefilms, features Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mahek Chahal, Manit Joura, Reema Worah, Bakul Thakkar, Urvashi Dholakia, Sudha Chandran, Abhishek Verma among others in pivotal roles. The show premiered on 12 February 2022, and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Colors TV and Voot.

About Anita Hassanandani:

Anita Hassanandani started her career with the television show 'Idhar Udhar Season 2'. The actress was also a part of Ekta Kapoor's famous supernatural show 'Naagin 3' and essayed the character of Vishakha. Anita is best known for her shows such as Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, etc. She has also featured in Hindi movies such as Kucch Toh Hai, Krishna Cottage, and Ragini MMS 2, among others.