Anjali Arora rose to fame with her performance in Lock Upp, the reality show hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The social media influencer became an overnight sensation with her viral dance on the song Kacha Badam. The actress gained immense popularity with her stint in the reality show and her bond with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui became the talk of the town. People lovingly called them #MunJali. However, their friendship went for a toss after the show.

Recently, when Anjali was papped, she was asked about Munawar Faruqui and her response is what got our attention.

Anjali Arora ignores questions on Munawar Faruqui

When Anjali Arora was papped recently, she was asked about Munawar Faruqui's win in Bigg Boss 17. Anjali refused to respond to these questions and pretended like she did not hear them. Furthermore, when she was asked questions about her upcoming projects, she answered by stating that there are a couple of projects in the pipeline. The paparazzi asked about Faruqui again, and Arora royally ignored them by not responding at all.

Have a look at Anjali Arora's video from the Lock Upp days

Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui are friends-turned-foes

While the duo were best friends in Lock Upp, their friendship took an ugly turn. As Bigg Boss 17 went on-air, Anjali expressed her thoughts on Munawar Faruqui. In a podcast, she also spoke about Munawar getting his way with women. It was rumored that Arora might enter Bigg Boss 17 as a wildcard contestant and fans might get a chance to see them together again. However, makers roped in Ayesha Khan who was associated with Munawar to enter the show.

Anjali Arora and Munawar Faruqui in Lock Upp

While Anjali and Munawar were best friends in the show, a certain spark was noticed between the two and they were often linked up with each other with the hashtag #MunJali. The duo got a #MunJali mug from the makers and Anjali was quite possessive of it as well.

In a sudden turn of events, when another contestant Payal Rohatgi intentionally broke the #MunJali mug, Anjali went hysteric and ruined Rohatgi's bed and destroyed her medicines. While Munawar Faruqui won the first season of Lock Upp, Payal Rohatgi was the runner-up.

Munawar Faruqui in Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui's journey in Bigg Boss 17 started as a smooth ride and it looked like the rapper-comedian had things under control. He made good friends with Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Ankita Lokhande on the show. However, things took a U-turn when the makers introduced Ayesha Khan on the show as a wildcard contestant. Ayesha had a history with Munawar, and she accused him of two-timing her along with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Khan also revealed that Faruqui who projected himself as a loving boyfriend to Sitaishi, had broken up with her.

Ayesha went ahead to reveal other shocking details about Munawar's personal life. She mentioned that he had sent a marriage proposal to a well-known social media influencer.

Munawar Faruqui lifted the Bigg Boss 17 trophy

On January 28, 2024, which also happens to be Munawar Faruqui's birthday, he was declared the winner of BB17. He walked away with the winner's trophy, a cash prize of 50 Lakh rupees, and a luxurious car. Abhishek Kumar finished his journey as the first runner-up while Mannara Chopra was the second runner-up of the season.

