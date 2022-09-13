Anjum Fakih Birthday Bash: Shraddha Arya misses Dheeraj Dhoopar; Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya reveal new project
Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, Disha Parmar, Shubhavi Chouksey and others attend Anjum Fakih’s birthday bash.
Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih turned a year older on September 11. The actress has thrown a party for her friends and numerous telly world celebrities attended it. Anjum Fakih is playing the role of Shraddha Arya’s sister in the show Kundali Bhagya and has been part of the show for a very long time now. Apart from it, she is also playing the role of Disha Parmar’s younger sister in the show, Bade Achhe Lagta Hai 2. Several actors spokes about Anjum at the birthday bash, including her close friend Shraddha Arya, Sanjay Gagnani, Disha Parmar, Shubhavi Chouksey and others.
Shraddha Arya, who is presently playing the lead in the show Kundali Bhagya, looked gorgeous as she was spotted at the party venue. The actress looked stunning in the green satin slip-on dress. She shared that she was very late for the party. On being asked if she missed Dheeraj Dhoopar, the former lead of the show, she replied that of course she missed him and he is doing fabulous in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She revealed that he also got lots of injuries during the practice sessions. She added that he is also doing a new show Sherdil Shergill, hence he could not come to the party.
On being asked about the name of Dheeraj Dhoopar’s son, Zayn, she said that she liked the name a lot. She said that it matched Dheeraj’s personality and vibe.
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya were also seen at the event. Disha looked fashionable in a white top and yellow blazer. She paired it with black trousers and yellow footwear. She wished Anjum for birthday and then she also talked about feeling blessed that her show completed one year. Rahul Vaidya also talked about their recent shoot with Ritesh Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia.
