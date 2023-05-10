Anjum Fakih falls sick ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot, says, 'All that anxiety kicking in'

Popular actress Anjum Fakih is among the most well-known celebrities in the telly industry and has a massive fan following too. Lately, the diva has been making headlines owing to her professional life. For the uninformed, Anjum is among the confirmed contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The actress is extremely excited to explore the non-fiction genre for the first time and be a part of a Rohit Shetty-led show. However, the actress is not doing good health wise and has left her fans worried.

Anjum Fakih's health update:

Now ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 shoot, Anjum Fakih took to her social media handle and shared a shocking health update with her fans. The Kundali Bhagya actress mentioned that she has fallen sick ahead of the show and is suffering from fever, gut issues, and anxiety. Taking to her Instagram story, Anjum wrote, "It's been few days I have been unwell,All that anxiety kicking in and had few episodes where I was restless,high fever,poor gut health, this usually happens with me when I stress myself out……. khatron se ladne chali thi aur khiladi ki ye haalat hai... pls pray that I don't overthink much ,just wanna fly with a positive attitude .…. Hope to get well soon before we leave the bay... #praytorme #praytormyWin #khatronkekhiladi #fearfactor."

Take a look at her post here-

On the professional front, Anjum Fakih recently quit Kundali Bhagya after being associated with the show for almost six years. The actress essayed the role of Srishti and recently bid adieu to the show. Speaking about her exit, Anjum told Etimes TV that her character in Kundali Bhagya was strong even after the generation leap, but thinks that it's time for the new characters to shine on the screens. Anjum is serving her notice period and reveals that she will not think twice to return if she is needed by the makers of Kundali Bhagya.

On the personal front, Anjum Fakih recently made her relationship official with her beau Rohit Jadhav, who is a marketing professional.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 13:

Reportedly, the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 contestants will be seen leaving for South Africa in the second week of May for shooting the season. Some other reports also suggest that the Rohit Shetty-hosted show will premiere on 17 July on Colors at 9:30 pm. As of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the premiere date and contestants from the channel.

