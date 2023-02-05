Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig's Junooniyatt co-star Neha Rana feels THIS one contestant will win Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 has entered its final leg which is the finale week, and the viewers are waiting with bated breath to see the winner of the show. The top 6 finalists of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Archana Gautam, and Priyanka Choudhary, who are competing against each other to win the trophy and the cash prize. Several actors have come out in support of their favourite contestants inside the house. One such actress, who may not have followed the show properly but watched it in bits and pieces is Neha Rana. For the unversed, she is paired with Bigg Boss 16 participants, Gautam Singh Vig and Ankit Gupta, in her upcoming daily soap Junooniyatt.

In an interview, Neha Rana talked about her upcoming show Junooniyatt’s co-stars Ankit Gupta and Gauatam Vig. She said ‘I saw them on Bigg Boss. Before that, I didn’t know much about them. In fact, I haven’t followed the show. I watched it for a month because of my mother, who follows it religiously.’ She further revealed the name of the contestant for whom she is rooting. ‘My choice is influenced by my mother. She liked Gautam and wanted him to win, so I also ended up liking his game. I didn’t follow the reality show, as I wasn’t too keen. After Gautam got evicted, I feel Priyanka will win the show,’ she said.

About Neha Rana

Neha Rana made her TV debut with Sony TV's Ishq Par Zor Nahi in 2021. While her debut show ended within five months, she soon bagged a pivotal role in Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's Choti Sarrdaarni after the show took a 20-year leap. She was last seen in Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta's Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery. Currently, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming show Junooniyatt which will air on Colors TV.