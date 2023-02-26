Ankit Gupta gives Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a tour of Junooniyat sets in Chandigarh, Watch Video
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary visited Ankit Gupta in Chandigarh where the actor is busy shooting for Junooniyat. Watch the video here.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry. She has become a household name after her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The actress shares a close bond with Udariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta. While Ankit has stated that they are best friends, Priyanka has confessed her feelings for him on the show. After the grand finale of the show, the actors did not get time to spend with each other. While Ankit got busy with the shooting of Junooniyat, Priyanka was busy with the press interaction and interviews. The duo finally reunited in Chandigarh where Priyanka received a grand welcome.
Videos went viral on the internet showing Priyanka dancing to dhol beats at the airport. She was seen being welcomed with garlands and a bouquet by her loved one. She looked lovely in a sleeveless cream-colored top with matching pants. Earlier reports had confirmed that Ankit would throw a small party for Priyanka. As she arrived in Chandigarh, a video revealed Ankit gave her a surprise as the duo cut a cake together.
Priyanka reunites with Ankit
Not only this but another video has now been going viral on social media that shows the duo holding hands and walking through the sets of Junooniyat. They look excited and happy in each other’s company. Udariyaan actress Kamal Dadiala also posed with Ankit and Priyanka and shared the photo with the caption, “my cuties.”
Take a look at the video here:
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's journey in Bigg Boss 16
While being locked in Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was known for being vocal about her opinions and never failed to express them. Her loud voice and valid points were often complimented by host Salman Khan and viewers too. Her ardent fans showered their immense love on her. Priyanka's bond with Ankit was one of the major highlights of Bigg Boss 16. The actress ended up as the second runner-up.
