Ankit Gupta gives Priyanka Chahar Choudhary a tour of Junooniyat sets in Chandigarh, Watch Video

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the most well-known faces in the entertainment industry. She has become a household name after her stint in the controversial show Bigg Boss 16. The actress shares a close bond with Udariyaan co-actor Ankit Gupta. While Ankit has stated that they are best friends, Priyanka has confessed her feelings for him on the show. After the grand finale of the show, the actors did not get time to spend with each other. While Ankit got busy with the shooting of Junooniyat, Priyanka was busy with the press interaction and interviews. The duo finally reunited in Chandigarh where Priyanka received a grand welcome.

Videos went viral on the internet showing Priyanka dancing to dhol beats at the airport. She was seen being welcomed with garlands and a bouquet by her loved one. She looked lovely in a sleeveless cream-colored top with matching pants. Earlier reports had confirmed that Ankit would throw a small party for Priyanka. As she arrived in Chandigarh, a video revealed Ankit gave her a surprise as the duo cut a cake together.