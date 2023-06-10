Ankit Gupta gives SHOCKING reaction to marriage rumors with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary are one of the most popular pair in the entertainment and showbiz world. The rumored couple is always in the news for their statements about each other and public appearances together. Their bond has become the talk of the town since they became a part of the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Fans of the pair call them 'PriyAnkit', and they desperately want to see the two take the next step in their relationship. Recently, Ankit Gupta reacted to wedding rumors with Priyanka. Find out what he has to say.

Ankit Gupta's reaction to marriage plans with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

The pair was recently at an event where they interacted with the media and reacted to the wedding rumors that surfaced on the internet. For the unversed, Priyanka recently posted a photo where she is seen flaunting a ring and wrote in the caption, "It’s a Yes!" It was a brand collaboration. However, the caption and the photo got fans excited. In no time, the comment section was flooded with comments like, "To phir baat badayen aage?? Band baja lekar?", "Finally, Ankit and Priyanka will be together", and other similar comments. Reacting to these rumors, Ankit was quoted saying, "Main to humesha yahi bolta hu ki hum dono aapko aise ache nhi lagte? Kitne khush rehte hain. Kya shaadi shaadi?"

Here's the post that got Priyanka and Ankit's fans excited:

Priyanka's reaction to the rumors

Priyanka has also reacted to the rumors doing the rounds and said, “PriyAnkit fans and humare jitne bhi fans hain, they were quite happy with the ring pic but unhone shayad baad me caption padha hoga (they might have read the caption). But we are very good friends guys and that is it.” Priyanka and Ankit have always stated that they are good friends. Although, Priyanka, on several occasions confessed that she loves Ankit. The pair were also seen sharing some romantic moments in the Bigg Boss house.

