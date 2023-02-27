Ankit Gupta on life after Bigg Boss 16: 'I am still the same person I was, and I haven't changed'

Ankit Gupta is not a new name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his stint in the popular show Udaariyaan, Ankit has had an illustrious career in the telly sector and is popular among the masses. The actor has been making headlines ever since he participated in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16. Currently, he is shooting for his new show Junooniyatt in Chandigarh that also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Recently, in an interview, Ankit opened up about his new show and his life after Bigg Boss 16.

In an interview with Times of India, Ankit was asked about the reaction of his new show Junooniyatt, to which he said ‘The response has been great. Portraying a singer playing a guitar is quite unique.’ He further talked about his life after Bigg Boss 16 and said ‘I experienced the same with Udaariyaan and the fame has gone to another level with Bigg Boss and now Junnoniyat. I am still the same person I was, and I haven't changed."

Talking about his experience of working with Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta, he said, "Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta are wonderful people. It has been a remarkable experience, and I'm happy to be collaborating with them once again". On being asked about time management and multi-tasking he says, "The life of an actor is always hectic but one has to manage to multi-task. I love to act and it gives me a high."

About Ankit’s work

On the professional front, Ankit Gupta is currently seen in Junooniyatt where he is playing the role of Jahaan in the music drama that also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana. Moroever, he will also star in a music video along with Priyanka Choudhary.