Ankit Gupta opens up about his SHOCKING casting couch experience; Calls it 'worst experience'

Ankit Gupta is not a new name in the entertainment industry and enjoys a massive fan following. Known for his stint in the popular show Udaariyaan, Ankit has had an illustrious career in the telly sector and is popular among the masses. The actor has been making headlines ever since he participated in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 . Recently, in an interview, he recalled a casting couch incident from his early days in the showbiz. From talking about his worst experiences and politely declining the offers, Ankit revealed everything.

Sharing a weird advice that he received at the beginning of his career, Ankit revealed, "Yaha to compromise karna padta hai. A lot of people, who wanted me to compromise, used to say 'See Ankit aise toh kaam milta nahi hai industry mein. We have launched several people'. They used to take names of biggies, stating that the celebs were launched by him." The actor further said that people claimed that they launched big actors in the industry and all of them compromised to reach the position where they are now.

Ankit talks about his casting couch experience

Ankit also revealed how he reacted to the entire incident when he was asked to compromise. Calling it the 'worst experience of life', he said that he was shocked and took a step back when such things were happening. "I said no- I am not into guys and even if I am, I cannot do this. It was my worst experience. Okay, it is getting adult now. Someone said, 'Okay, you don't want to do it but at least let me touch it. Upar se hi hai. I was shocked and said to myself 'What is happening?'," he said.

About Ankit’s work

On the professional front, Ankit Gupta will be next seen in Junooniyatt, which will hit the airwaves soon. The actor will be playing the role of Jahaan in the music drama that also stars Gautam Vig and Neha Rana.