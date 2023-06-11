Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain celebrate one year of their ‘happy place’; Share pics from puja

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most loved couples in the entertainment industry. They dated each other for several years and tied the knot on 24 December 2021. Their wedding was indeed a grand celebration attended by several renowned celebrities from the industry and their friends. Ankita, who is quite active on social media, often drops pictures and videos on her Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Apart from her top-notch acting skills, she keeps hitting headlines for her stunning fashion sense. On Sunday, Ankita and her husband Vicky shared a bunch of happy pictures from their puja at home.

Ankita Lokahnde and Vicky Jain celebrate one year of their new home

Ankita and Vicky celebrated one year of moving to their new dream house. The lovey-dovey couple shifted to their new house last year on June 10. The house is aesthetically made in white and gold accents. As they completed a year at their new house, Ankita and Vicky hosted a small puja.

The Pavitra Rishta actress shared a long note expressing her gratitude and excitement for completing a year at their ‘happy place’. She wrote, “Happy one year of our happy place…Time really flies right!! I still remember when you bought this house for us baby how excited and happy u were because this was ur first home in mumbai.” The actress further added, “And finally the day we shifted ahhh!!

How beautiful and memorable day was ..It was 10-06-22 and yesterday we completed one year of our happy place…A whole year !!!” Describing this one year as a rollercoaster, Ankita stated, “It has been a roller coaster with lots emotional and lots of beautiful feelings and lots of love and memories.. when I see our home I feel only blessed and feel so grateful..so Thanku baby for giving me our home which we call it our happy place…Happy 1st anniversary dear home.”

For the puja, Ankita wore a beautiful Banarasi saree along with a contrasting blouse. She accessorized her outfit with statement jewellery. Her hair was tied in a bun. On the other hand, Vicky opted for a green kurta set.

Meanwhile, Ankita shared picture with their guru Namostu Acharya Shree. She expressed her gratitude towards him as she captioned it, "Namostu Acharya Shree...Thanku for coming to our home and turned it in to heaven. U spending a night at our home was a true blessing.. learnt so much by just listening to you .. we truly can’t ask for more than this on the special day of our life. Thanku for every blessing u gave to all of us and made our place truly happy...Last but not the least to all our family members and our friends for so much of love and showering so much blessings in to our life’s...Lots of love vikki and Ankita."

Fans react to Ankita’s post

As soon as the actress dropped pictures from their puja at the new house, fans started reacting to it. A fan wrote, “Happy 1 year to WHITE HOUSE.” Another one commented, “Mubarakan lovelies.” Others were also seen congratulating them and dropping red heart emojis in the comments section.

