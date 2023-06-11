Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain complete one year in their dream abode, pen a heartfelt note; PICS

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. The couple keeps their fans updated regarding their personal and professional life. On 10 June 2023, Ankita and Vicky completed a year in their lavish dream abode. To celebrate this special occasion, the duo organised a small celebration and pooja at their house which was attended by their family members.

Ankita Lokhande's new post:

A few minutes ago, Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and shared a few pictures with her husband, Vicky Jain. The couple looks glamorous as usual in stunning traditional outfits. Sharing these snaps, Ankita penned a long note and wrote, "Happy one year of our happy place Time really flies right!! I still remember when you bought this house for us baby how excited and happy u were because this was ur first home in mumbai."

The Pavitra Rishta fame continued, "And finally the day we shifted ahhh!! How beautiful and memorable day was .. It was 10-06-22 and yesterday we completed one year of our happy place A whole year !!! It has been a roller coaster with lots emotional and lots of beautiful feelings and lots of love and memories.. when I see our home I feel only blessed and feel so grateful..so Thanku baby for giving me our home which we call it our happy place Happy 1st anniversary dear home."

Fans and friends showered their blessings on the couple and penned heartfelt comments for them.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's post-

Reportedly, the celebrity couple lives in a lavish 8bhk apartment in Mumbai located on the 19th floor in the A-wing. Earlier, Vicky Jain revealed that the wing and floor numbers have been chosen with care. The floor number corresponds to Ankita's birth date (19), while "A" stands for her name, which makes this apartment special for the couple.

Speaking about their love, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made their relationship official in 2019 after dating for a long time. Vicky is a businessman by profession. The couple then tied the knot on 14 December 2021 in Mumbai.

