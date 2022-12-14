Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s 1st Wedding Anniversary: Revisiting the couple's dreamy love story

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Ankita Lokhande rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Archana. Post the show, she has also been part of some reality shows. The actress has always been in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She married the love of her life, Vicky Jain, in 2021. The couple had a dreamy wedding which was attended by their friends and family. The love and affection they have for each other is quite visible in their eyes. As we talk about one of the ideal couples of the telly town, here is a timeline of the events in the life of the duo. The first meet

As per reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain knew each other since 2013, but the duo started going out in 2018. The couple had met at a common friend’s party.

Making their relationship official Actress Ankita Lokhande and her then-boyfriend Vicky Jain kept their relationship lowkey for some time. They finally made their relationship official in 2019, through social media post.

Being each other’s constant support Ankita Lokhande had shared in numerous interviews and post that Vicky Jain was the one for her as he stood by her when she was at her lowest. Ankita Lokhande was earlier dating Sushant Singh Rajput and his demise had taken a toll on her. She was also targeted by Sushant’s fans on social media and mean comments were hurled on her. In all those times Vicky Jain supported her and filled her with positivity. She greatly appreciates his presence in her life and feels lucky to have him in her life.

The proposal A year ago, Ankita Lokhande shared a beautiful picture of herself and Vicky Jain proposing to her on social media. Her face was beaming with joy as Vicky Jain went down on his knees to get her for life.

The grand wedding Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain left no stone unturned to make their wedding the most happening wedding in the town. From spectacular couple performances at the engagement ceremony to the fun-filled pre-wedding functions, everything was top-notch and unbelievable. The couple had gala time along as they danced and enjoyed themselves with their friends. The couple had a royal wedding ceremony in Mumbai and Ankita Lokhande had a royal look in a golden lehenga. She had sported a long veil, which was removed by Vicky Jain as she approached him on the stage. Vicky Jain also looked dapper in a white and golden work sherwani. The wedding ceremony was followed by a spectacular reception, where the bride and groom had a magnificent time with their family and friends from the industry.

Smart Jodi winner Just after the wedding, the couple entered the show Smart Jodi as participants. The couple took part as a team in several tasks on the show. They also opened up on their vulnerable side on the show and their real bond was showcased to the audience. After multiple levels of tasks and overcoming the competition, the duo was finally declared the winner for the season.

Completing one year of marriage The adorable couple will be completing one year of their marriage on 14 December 2022. Time has surely flown by for the couple and their fans. Ankita Lokhande often shares pictures and videos from her personal life on the show. She often shares dance videos of herself and Vicky Jain. The couple will apparently celebrate their special day with a romantic trip on the day.

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain look dreamy as they enjoy a romantic date; PICS