Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's lavish white house that will leave you amazed
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were last seen in the reality show 'Smart Jodi'.
Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are among the most popular celebrity couple in the entertainment industry. The duo had dated for several years and tied the knot on 24 December 2021. Their wedding was truly a grand celebration which was attended by numerous celebs and their friends from the industry. Ankita, who is known to have an active presence on social media, frequently drops pictures and videos on her Instagram. The actress keeps her fans updated regarding her personal and professional lives. Not only her talent but her amazing fashion sense has also been the talk of the town for a while now.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's home:
A while ago, the audience's favorite couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain revealed that they will be shifting to their newly built lavish house. The duo then moved into their luxurious abode and shared various photos and videos with fans on social media. Archana and Vicky even arranged a small Griha Pravesh puja (housewarming) on June 12, 2022. Reportedly, the celebrity couple lives in a lavish 8bhk apartment in Mumbai located on the 19th floor in the A-wing. Earlier, Vicky Jain revealed that the wing and floor numbers have been chosen with care. The floor number corresponds to Ankita's birth date (19), while "A" stands for her name, which makes this apartment special for the couple. The couple has chosen a white theme for their house and has decorated their abode with all-white furniture as well.
Door, Living Room, Temple, Kitchen:
On Griha Pravesh puja day, Ankita offered a digital tour of her lavish house to her social media fans. Sharing a clip on her Instagram handle, we see Ankita and Vicky's beautiful white door and expansive living room. In this clip, it is also seen that her living room has numerous white big sofas that perfectly compliments her white theme abode. We also see the dining area and the temple in the living room. The actress also shared a glimpse of her kitchen in this video.
Balcony:
Before moving into this lavish abode, Ankita uploaded a gorgeous photo with Vicky in which they were holding hands while standing on their home's magnificent balcony. The large balcony has a glass barrier that allows them to gaze at the clear skies while surrounded by high-rise buildings. Furthermore, the balcony has wooden flooring creating a warm and inviting outdoor space.
Ankita Lokhande's career:
Ankita Lokhande rose to stardom after essaying the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' In this show, the actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by the fans. Ankita was a part of the show from 2009 to 2014. The talented actress then did reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 and Comedy Circus. Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple's real-life chemistry and compatibility made them the winner of the show. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh. Ankita has received several awards for her work in the industry.
