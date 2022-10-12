Ankita Lokhande announces her first film as lead actress; Randeep Hooda to direct the movie
Ankita Lokhande is excited as she announces her first film as lead actress.
Ankita Lokhande is among the most popular names in the Telly industry. The actress rose to fame with her first show Pavitra Rishta and now her happiness is unbounded as she made announcement of her first movie as lead actress. The actress has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade and she has proved her mettle in acting umpteen times. Today is the day to rejoice for Ankita and all her well-wishers, as she has fulfilled her dream.
Pavitra Rishta actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on social media, where she seems to have donned a retro look. Her hair is curled and had accessorized the look with danglers. Her expressions are amazing as she looked a something afar. She shared in the captions, “This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey!
This wouldn't have been possible without you @officialssandipsingh. You have been my biggest support and the best friend one could ever ask for. Your journey has been commendable Producer Saab. Thank you so much @anandpanditmotionpictures sir for this opportunity And last but not the least @randeephooda, you're the most talented actor and now our director Saab.”
See Ankita’s post here-
Numerous friends and fans of the actress flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages. Prarthna Behere wrote, “Uffff”, Deepti Bhatnagar wrote, “You look stunning congratulations darling”, Monalisa commented, “Congratulations baby… so happy to know this..,”, Arti Singh commented, “Babyyy god bless u”.
Kushal Tandon commented, “Super happy for you ankiiiiii congrats we celebrate this tomorrow”, Ashita Dhawan commented, “This is great news baby many many congratulations more power”.
Ankita’s fans also gave her best wishes, some of them are, “Super happy for u didi keep going”, “Congratulations darling”, “Best wishes anki your journey has been inspiring”, among many others.
