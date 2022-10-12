Ankita Lokhande announces her first film as lead actress; Randeep Hooda to direct the movie

Ankita Lokhande is among the most popular names in the Telly industry. The actress rose to fame with her first show Pavitra Rishta and now her happiness is unbounded as she made announcement of her first movie as lead actress. The actress has been part of the entertainment industry for more than a decade and she has proved her mettle in acting umpteen times. Today is the day to rejoice for Ankita and all her well-wishers, as she has fulfilled her dream.

Pavitra Rishta actress shared a monochrome picture of herself on social media, where she seems to have donned a retro look. Her hair is curled and had accessorized the look with danglers. Her expressions are amazing as she looked a something afar. She shared in the captions, “This news which I have been waiting to announce! My first film as a lead #Swatantryaveersavarkar & I cannot wait to start this beautiful journey!