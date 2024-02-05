After coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande is getting back into her life and enjoying her time with industry friends and family members. She emerged as the third runner-up in Bigg Boss 17 but has won millions of hearts with her game and stint on the show. However, currently, she is mourning the death of her pet dog.

Ankita Lokhande's pet dog is no more

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are mourning the death of their furry baby Scotch. Remembering him, the Pavitra Rishta actress penned a heartwrenching note that read, "Hey buddy mamma will miss you so much Rest in peace scotch." She dropped an adorable picture of her pet dog and shared the sad news on social media.

Have a look at her post:

Vicky Jain took to the Instagram story and shared a photo that showed Ankita Lokhande's mother performing the last rites of Scotch. Deeply saddened by the pet dog's death, Ankita's mom looked emotional. Vicky wrote, "Will miss you scotch (sad emoji)."

Look at the picture here:

Fans were sad upon hearing about Scotch's demise. Reacting to Ankita Lokhande's post, many netizens commented with broken hearts and crying emojis.

One of the comments read, "so sorry. .. he waited for you . . To say his final goodbye . . I know this loss is heartbreaking. . Really sorry to hear this." Another user wrote, " remember this is a dog she got during Pavitra rishta so both susanth and her emotions were attached to it." A netizen reacted, "He waited for his mother to take his last breath."

Have a look at some comments:

Ankita Lokhande's work front

It was her role of Archana in Pavitra Rishta opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput that Ankita Lokhande rose to fame and mainstream recognition. She ventured into Bollywood and made her debut with the 2019 film Manikarnika: Rani of Jhansi.

Post Bigg Boss 17, she is all set to mark her comeback in Bollywood with a Randeep Hooda-directed biographical film titled Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. She will be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.

