Ankita Lokhande dances with Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane; says, ‘Main Madhuri Dixit banana chahti hu!'

With the excitement surrounding the contestants of Bigg Boss Season 17 gracing Dance Deewane, anticipation is at its peak. On the day of the shoot, Ankita Lokhande expressed her immense excitement about sharing the dance stage with Madhuri Dixit and having the opportunity to dance alongside her.

Ankita Lokhande's dream moment with Madhuri Dixit

Ankita Lokhande posted a video on Instagram, showcasing her dance alongside Madhuri and also her journey towards personal aspirations. Accompanied by her husband Vicky Jain, who was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 17, Ankita made an appearance on the show. She experienced a surreal moment on Dance Deewane, gracefully dancing alongside the legendary Bollywood diva, Madhuri Dixit, to the iconic song 'Ek Do Teen.'

Ankita captioned, “A dream came true. Her grace is a dance of elegance, and her smile, a glimpse into a world of joy. As I watch her and get an opportunity to dance with her, I’m reminded that true artistry goes beyond skill—it’s about evoking emotions and leaving a lasting impression. Thank you, Madhuri ma’am, for being a constant source of inspiration, not just as a phenomenal artist but as a symbol of grace and authenticity. Here’s to the timeless allure of Madhuri Dixit, a muse forever etched in our hearts. Main Madhuri Dixit banana chahti hu!!!! I love you, Madhuri ma’am.”

Fan Reactions

The fans were overjoyed to witness the presence of the duo, who looked as graceful as ever in their white saree and lehenga. One user commented, "So much grace in one frame! Beautiful." Ayesha Khan, a wild card contestant from Bigg Boss 17, commented, "Two beauties in one frame."

More about Ankita Lokhande:

After Bigg Boss, Ankita caught up with friends from the industry and even hosted a party, where some fellow contestants from the reality show made an appearance. Ankita tied the knot with businessman Vicky in 2021, and the duo faced challenges in the reality show. They frequently engaged in conflicts in the house, leading to speculation about the state of their relationship.

For those not acquainted, Vicky Jain bid farewell to Bigg Boss 17 as the last contestant to be eliminated. In contrast, Ankita Lokhande reached the fourth spot, securing a place among the finalists. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, with Abhishek Kumar securing the runner-up position. Ankita and Vicky drew considerable attention during their stint on Bigg Boss 17. Their frequent clashes throughout the show highlighted stark differences, sparking debates about the nature of their relationship.

