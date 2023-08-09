Ankita Lokhande exchanges wedding vows with husband Vicky Jain; begins her FOREVER again

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently one of the most popular couples in telly land. The couple enjoys a good fan following on social media and keep updating their fans on the latest happenings in their lives. The couple who tied the knot in 2021 decided to exchange their vows again at an exotic location ahead of their wedding anniversary in December. Here’s a closer look.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get married again

Telly couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are making headlines again. The couple apparently had a remarriage at a mesmerizing location in a foreign land ahead of their second anniversary in the month of December. In a new video shared by the Pavitra Rishta actress on her Instagram account, the couple is seen walking down the aisle together with Ankita holding a flower in her hand. Vicky went down on his knees again for his lady love with the priest announcing the vows as Vicky planted a peck on her hand. The couple were declared married again as they sealed their love with a kiss.

Take a look at the video here

The duo also made sure to keep their fashion game on point. Lokhande looked like a dream in a pink sequin saree with little makeup and her hair tied while Jain looked absolutely charming in a white suit with a black bowtie. They simply looked like a couple from the fairytale movies of Disneyland. In the adorable pictures shared by the Manikarnika actress, the couple is looking at each other romantically lost into each other eyes but all while posing amid a sunset as the perfect backdrop. They even flaunted some intimate poses with Vicky holding Ankita from behind, giving a sweet kiss on her shoulder. They even struck some typical Bollywood poses standing on a staircase with Jain trying to hold back his wife, Lokhande waving her pallu (end of her saree) and a typical pose on the bench, both looking on the opposite sides.

Ankita threw a grand birthday party for her husband

Recently, Ankita Lokhande also hosted a grand birthday party for her husband where she invited their close friends from the entertainment industry. The duo did some beautiful decorations in their lavish house with fairy lights and candles giving it an aesthetic look. They officially got married on 14 December 2021 in a private ceremony in Mumbai.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: This contestant's demand to host Amitabh Bachchan will crack you up