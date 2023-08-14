Ankita Lokhande gives shoulder to her father's pier at funeral; breaks gender stereotypes

Actress Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande, passed away on August 12, 2023 (Saturday). The actress's father was 68 years old when he breathed his last. While Ankita and her family are yet to make a statement, reports suggest that her father was not keeping well for some time. Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande's last rites took place at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Sunday, August 13. The actress's family members and close friends attended the funeral and extended their condolences to her bereaved family.

Ankita Lokhande gives shoulder to her father's pier at funeral:

Arti Singh, Shraddha Arya, Aparna Dixit, Omkar Kapoor, Rajesh Khattar and Kushal Tandon were a few celebs who were present at the funeral to pay their last respects. A few hours ago, during the funeral, Ankita was seen giving shoulder to her father's pier. The actress broke down into tears as she carried her father's mortal whereas we see her husband Vicky Jain accompanying her. Breaking gender stereotypes, Ankita proved to be the strongest daughter as she bid the hardest goodbye to her father.

Watch Ankita Lokhande's father's funeral's video here-

Ankita's father's prayer meet will be held on August 14, Tuesday at Goregaon Sports Complex. Just a few hours ago, the Pavitra Rishta actress shared a prayer meet invitation on her Instagram story.

Ankita Lokhande’s Father’s Day post for Shashikant Lokhande:

Ankita had shared a beautiful post for her father Shashikant Lokhande on the occasion of Father’s Day, earlier this year, on June 18. In the video, Ankita was seen gifting him flowers and wishing him good health. She had also penned a heartfelt note expressing her love for her father. The caption read, “Happy Father’s Day to my first hero my daddy. I can’t express my true feelings what I feel for u but I love u bahut sara .. i hv seen u struggling for many things when I was a child but u made sure that your children doesn’t .. u always gave me my wings to fly and made me do whatever I wanted to become .. I’m what I’m it’s all your support and strength.. I remember when I started my journey in mumbai and sometimes when I had no rent to pay.. you made it happened no matter what was going on in your life because u believed in my dreams.. I am and I will be always grateful and blessed to have u paa ..”

Talking about his deteriorating health, Ankita added, “I have seen u struggling with your health but ur strong will what I saw that time was something else and ur smiling face during that period kept all of us going. I’m very very proud to be your daughter.. love u paa forever and ever and ever.. happy Father’s Day paa @skl644494 your Rajarajeshwari.”

For the uninformed, Ankita and Vicky Jain returned from a long vacation recently. The couple had shared beautiful pictures of their vacation on their social media handle. In the foreign city, the duo even got married again and shared those dreamy photos as well.

