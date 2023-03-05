Ankita Lokhande jumps on to the viral song dance trend with husband Vicky Jain; Watch Video

One of the popular faces of the television industry, Ankita Lokhande is known to don many hats besides acting. She is also known to be a fabulous dancer. The actress got married to her businessman husband, Vicky Jain, in December 2021 after dating for a few years. The duo’s social media account is flooded with cute photos and reels of them soaking in marital bliss. Recently, Ankita shared a video on Instagram where the actress is seen dancing to a viral song with her husband Vicky matching steps with her. The video is too adorable to miss.

In the video, Vicky is seen in black trousers and a printed white tee shirt initiating the steps. Ankita, in a bluish-mauve strapless gown soon matches step with Vicky. She uploaded the reel with the caption, “Tum tum ke sath hum tum.” From the video, it can be seen that the couple is genuinely having a good time. For the unversed, ‘Tum Tum’ is the name of the song and the internet is flooded with netizens matching steps to this viral song trend.

Check out the post here:

Fans’ reaction

Reacting to the video, fans of the actress commented that Vicky’s dance moves are better than Ankita’s. One comment reads, “I feel his moves are better, lol,” another reads, “On the dance floor with Mr. Jain.” One fan also commented, “Vicky stole the show, amazing!”

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita became a prominent face in the entertainment industry with her role as Archana in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. The show was a huge hit that continued for many years. It revolved around the love story between the lead characters, Archana (Ankita Lokhande) and Manav (Sushant Singh Rajput). The actress slowly made her mark in the film industry as well and was last seen in The Last Coffee which was released a few weeks back.

