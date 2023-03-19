Ankita Lokhande looks stunning in a black gown as she shares love-filled PICS with hubby Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are among the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. Ankita rose to fame with the show Pavitra Rishta, where she played the role of Archana. Post the show, she has also been part of some reality shows. The actress has always been in the headlines for her personal and professional life. She married the love of her life, Vicky Jain, in 2021. The couple had a dreamy wedding which was attended by their friends and family. The couple never fail to express their love for each other and it is quite evident from their social media handles. Recently, the actress shared dreamy pictures with her hubby and we just can’t take our eyes off them.

Ankita Lokhande shares love-filled pictures with Vicky Jain

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared a series of pictures along with her hubby and they looked stunning. In the pictures, Ankita looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black gown as she posed for the lenses. She went for glam makeup and wore minimal silver jewellery. Vicky, on the other hand, looked handsome in a three-piece formal suit. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote ‘Tu ruh hai toh main kaya banu ….Ta umrah main Tera saya banu.’ As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and called them ‘couple goals.’

Check out the post here

About Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande rose to stardom after essaying the role of Archana in Ekta Kapoor's hit daily soap 'Pavitra Rishta.' In this show, the actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and their chemistry was adored by the fans. The actress was last seen in the reality show Smart Jodi, where she participated with her husband Vicky Jain. The couple's real-life chemistry and compatibility made them the winner of the show. She was also seen in Pavitra Rishta 2 and 3 with co-actor Shaheer Sheikh.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ankita Lokhande's ramp walk with her mother is just UNMISSABLE; Stuns in a golden-blue saree