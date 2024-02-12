Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta, joined the Bigg Boss 17 house alongside her husband, Vicky Jain. However, it appears that Ankita's decision didn't turn out well as she faced harsh criticism for her relationship with Vicky. The couple engaged in numerous arguments and unpleasant fights during the show. At times, they even expressed their thoughts about separating. Now, in a recent interview with News18, Ankita spoke about her life being discussed in public after Bigg Boss 17. She asked people to stop ‘judging’ her relationship with Vicky just because of their fights on the show.

Ankita Lokhande is not happy with people pouring opinions on her marriage

In an interaction with News18, Ankita Lokhande opened up about being questioned for her bond with hubby, Vicky Jain. She stated, “Once I came out, there was media, questions. There was a pressure. Nobody is putting that pressure on you but you feel pressured. People are judging your relationship. We know what kind of relationship we share. We know our bond very well. There (Bigg Boss 17 house) I said certain things, he (Vicky Jain) said certain things. I don’t want people to judge us on that because I am not judging any relationship.”

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s Instagram post:

Furthermore, Ankita clarified that she and Vicky also fight like every other normal couple. She said, “I am not in any competition. I am not a perfect person but I am good for myself and my relationship. Couples fight at their homes but we do not see it. We did not know that we would fight this much because we never had any problems. Our fights started there (Bigg Boss house) and ended there. Now people are like, ‘How are they together?’ People are commenting on divorce, putting us down.”

Concluding her stance, the Manikarnika actress asked people to stop judging them. “Live your life the way you want to live and let us live our life,” she added.

About Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot on December 14, 2021, after being in a relationship for three years. The grand wedding took place in Mumbai. The festivities lasted for three days and included six intricate ceremonies.

Ankita and Vicky’s Bigg Boss 17 stint created a lot of buzz. During the show, the duo locked horns on multiple occasions. Their journey highlighted the differences between them making their relationship debatable.

