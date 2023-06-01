Ankita Lokhande pens a note as Pavitra Rishta turns 14; Fans comment, ‘Miss Sushant Singh Rajput’

Ankita Lokhande is a popular actress in the telly industry who made a place for herself with popular TV shows. Speaking about her career, it is impossible to forget her debut serial, Pavitra Rishta. The actress starred opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in this Ekta Kapoor's TV drama that made her a household name overnight. The show, which first aired in 2009 is still fresh in the memory of the audience. It was also one of the longest-running TV dramas on Indian television. Today, Ankita took to her social media to pen down a sweet note as the show completes 14 years.

Pavitra Rishta completes 14 years

On Thursday, Ankita Lokhande took to her official social media handle and uploaded a video that shares the different looks of her character Archana from Pavitraa Rishta. The show completes 14 years today and the actress also penned a heartwarming note that reads, "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku god for everything!! And thanks you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thanku for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also, the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.. Thanku so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I’m grateful forever."

Take a look at her post here:

Reaction of fans to Ankita's video

Reacting to the video, fans of the show wrote, "One of the best shows, miss Manav and Archu." Another wrote, "Thanks to this show we got pure connections." Since Ankita only uploaded photos of her character from the show, fans of Sushant Singh Rajput wrote about how much they miss him. One fans wrote, "Missing sushant+manav", while another comment reads, "Watched this show only for Manav."

About Pavitra Rishta

Ankita essayed the role of a simple middle-class girl, Archana Karanjkar, who sacrifices her education to nurse her ailing mother. In return, it's the mother's dream to get her daughter married to a boy, who is highly educated and belongs to a well-off family. However, fate had something else in store and she gets married to a mechanic, Manav Deshmukh played by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s final divorce hearing to be held on June 8; Report