Ankita Lokhande pens emotional note remembering her late father, 'Got to know more about you when you left us'

Ankita Lokhande's father Shashikant Lokhande, passed away on August 12, 2023, at the age of 68. The reason for his demise is still not known and Ankita and her family are yet to make a statement. Several reports suggest that her father was not keeping well for some time. Ankita's father's last rites took place at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium on Sunday, August 13. Now after almost three days, the actress has shared her first social media post remembering her father and also penned an emotional note.

Ankita pens an emotional note remembering her late father:

Just a few hours ago, Ankita Lokhande took to her social media handle and shared a video with her fans and followers. In this clip, the actress shared several unseen photos of her father as she remembers him. Sharing this photo, Ankita penned an emotional note and wrote, "Hello daddy I can’t describe you in words but I want to say that I have never seen such strong, energetic and adorable person in my life.. I got to know about u more when u left us .. everyone who came to see u they were just just just praising you like how u used to send good morning messages to them everyday, how u used to call people or video call them when u missed them .. u kept every relationship with everyone so alive .. and now I know why I’m also like this it’s because of u my paa. You gave me the best life, best memories and a very strong understanding of relationships .. u taught me never to give up. U taught me to live a life king size and u always gave me my wings to fly paa and I promise to never let u go because you are part of my soul forever and ever and I’m grateful that u gave me that opportunity to be there for you and take care of u in every way.. me and mamma from last 3 day just thinking now what to do in once we get up because u kept us on toes dadda .. pappa ka khana pappa ke fruits pappa ka breakfast and etc etc etc but now we have nothing left because u left us .."

Watch Ankita Lokhande's video here-

The Pavitra Rishta fame continued, "Thanku for making us more and more stronger then before paa and yes u we’re lucky to have a wife like my mom .. she gave u everything she had.. literally everything and I know u loved her so much paa and I promise u that we all will take care of her more than how we used to , I promise to give her all the happiness in this life .. I promise that I will pamper her more than before like u used to paa .. Thanku for everything every moment and Thanku for making me who I’m today .. I love u paaaaa forever and ever!! Parents are very important because they are the only one who can never be replaced so everyone who has opportunities to take care of them pls don’t u dare to miss that .. once they go they never come back .. so give them everything,happiness,time , care , love , compassion !! That’s what they want .. My papa the strongest and the most handsome man ever in my life forever and ever Your Angel mintu."

Celebs comment:

As soon as this post was up, Ankita Lokhande's friends and fans extended their heartfelt condolences and commented on this video. Amruta Khanvilkar wrote, "God bless his soul always n forever," Arti Singh commented, "He is always around and proud of you," Rashami Desai wrote, "Love you ankudii," Dalljiet Kaur commented, "be strong love," and so on the comments continued. Mouni Roy, Rajiv Adatia, Neha Swami, Chetna Pande, Aparna Dixit and others also reacted to this post.

Ankita's father's prayer meet will be held on August 14, at Goregaon Sports Complex, Mumbai. Several celebs such as Mouni Roy, Tejasswi Prakash, Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Mrunal Thakur and more attended her father's prayer meeting to pay their last respects.

