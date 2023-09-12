Ankita Lokhande pens emotional post honoring her late father with heartfelt caption

Ankita Lokande rose to popularity from her show Pavitra Rishta released in 2009. The actress garnered so much love from her fans that she keeps them updated with her posts on social media. She married Vicky Jain in 2021 and will be seen in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 10. The actress recently posted a heartfelt post for her late father Shashikant Lokhande. The actress's father passed away in August. Here's a closer look at the post.

Ankita posts a memory for her late father on her social media

Ankita posted a picture from her wedding ceremony where her father and mother are hugging her. She captioned the post as "Paa I can’t believe it’s been a month already today...Miss u every moment paa and I love you so much daddy...Take care of yourself till me meet again dadda".

Some of her fans also posted comments on the post, feeling her pain. A fan wrote- "It's too painful to lose a father". Another fan wrote-"I know the pain… I have lost my father during Covid". A fan commented on her photo saying, "so sweet beautiful pictures" with rose and heart emojis. A fan wrote-"He will always be showering his love and blessings on you❤️Take care Ankyyy".

Ankita Lokhande on the work front

Ankita was recently rumored to have a baby bump and tried to hide her pregnancy from the public and media. She cleared the rumor that she was not pregnant. Currently, she is busy with brand endorsements.

