Ankita Lokhande praises Mouni Roy's performance in Brahmastra; Says 'It was fantastic and up to the mark'

Mouni Roy is receiving immense love and compliments for her powerful performance in the recently released blockbuster 'Brahmastra'. The actress played an antagonist in the film and the name of her character is Junoon. Her friends from the television industry and fans are praising her performance and are proud of her for bagging this huge opportunity. Recently, Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha and Drashti Dhami also shared posts on social as they appreciated Mouni.

Today, popular actress Ankita Lokhande also shared a post on her social media handles praising Mouni's performance in Brahmastra. The actress shared Mouni's poster from the film on her Instagram story and wrote, "Dear Mouni watched brahmastra yesterday and ur performance was fantastic and absolutely up to the mark. u made us proud. Keep it up and keep growing Lots and lots love and success you." Mouni too reposted the story and wrote, "Thank you so so much Ankita. Lots of love back."