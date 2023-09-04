Bathing in gents room to re-using undergarments: Ankita Lokhande recalls Pavitra Rishta's hectic schedule

Ankita Lokhande rose to massive fame with her stint in the romantic drama, Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV opposite to the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. She ended up becoming a household name with her lead character of Archana and she won a lot of accolades for her fabulous performance. She remained associated with the blockbuster show for many years. However, there was a lot of hard work behind the success of the show. Recently, Lokhande addressed the tough time she faced during the shoot of the show.

Ankita Lokhande on her shoot schedule during Pavitra Rishta

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the heavy workload due to the demanding schedule of Pavitra Rishta. She said, “I have never worked as hard in my life as I did for Pavitra Rishta. I did not go home for three months as I had to shoot for the show day and night. This is actually a true story as I had to take a bath in a gent's bathroom on the sets of the show. My hairdresser had pressed my clothes so many times and we did not even have fresh undergarments to use. So we just had to wash the garments we already had and later iron them.”

Take a look at her post for Pavitra Rishta

The Manikarnika stunner further added, “However, it was all worth it. It was not 30 hours but I had to continuously work on the sets of Pavitra Rishta for 148 hours. It has been my record timing, so it actually feels really good that I have a story to tell people about the amount of hard work I have done on the show. My mother used to stay there with me on the sets and we used to manage time together. It was like I could sleep and wake up on the sets but they never allowed me to go back home because I had to shoot one scene after another. In television, it is women who used to run the show and I had to be in every scene.”

The 38-year-old actress has been grateful to the makers of the show for giving her a platform which helped in showcasing her talent. She keeps posting throwback scenes and videos from the show on her social media remembering her beautiful memories and thanking her fans for supporting her in the journey.

More about Ankita Lokhande

Post Pavitra Rishta, Ankita Lokhande also featured in films like Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3. She also returned to reprise her role in the second season of Pavitra Rishta. She might also participate in Bigg Boss 17 with her husband Vicky Jain.

ALSO READ: 'Naamkaran Sanskaar': Pankhury Awasthy and Gautam Rode, parents to twins, share SERENE pics from occasion