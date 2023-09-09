Ankita Lokhande sets the record straight on pregnancy rumors

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have become a popular couple on television. They complement each other beautifully and fans can't seem to get enough of them. They have a huge fanbase on social media. Though Ankita has taken a break from her career, both have kept fans updated with their trips to exotic locations. Lately, a buzz has been circulating about Anikita's pregnancy. Fans and paparazzi have spotted her having a baby bump and are thinking that she is pregnant.

Among all this, the actress has finally opened up about her plans and the rumors of her false pregnancy recently. She has cleared the air that she is not pregnant.

Ankita doesn't pay attention to such rumors

While interacting with Etimes she said that she doesn't pay attention to fake pictures on the internet, claiming that she is pregnant. She stated: "Mujhe hassi aati hai ki sacchi inke paas koi kaam nahi hai (I find it comical that these people have no other work). I think ye media mein chalta rehta hai (All this goes on in the media). It doesn’t bother me at all. I don’t care about these rumors. I see so many memes about me. There are also pictures of me having a baby bump on YouTube and social media, but I don’t give it attention at all."

She also added that whether it is my career, my wedding, or having a kid, whenever it has to happen it will happen. I don’t worry about any biological clock, jab jisko aana hoga aajayega, koi rok nahi sakta bus Bhagwan ki wish honi chahiye (Whoever has to come, will come. No one can stop if God wishes)."

Ankita's Work Front

Ankita Lokhande debuted in Bollywood with Maanikarnika and Season 2 of Pavitra Rishta. She and her husband Vicky Jain are set to seen in Bigg Boss 17 which is coming with a twist this year with a couples and singles theme.