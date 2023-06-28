Ankita Lokhande shines as she flaunts a priceless smile in new photos; Says, 'Live the life of your dreams'

Ankita Lokhande is one of the popular faces in the entertainment industry. She has a huge fan following on social media. The actress often posts pictures and videos of her personal life to keep fans updated. A while ago, the Pavitra Rishta actress posted a bunch of photos of her looking beautiful in a blue dress and added a thought-provoking caption.

Ankita Lokhande shares new photos of her in blue dress

Taking to her Instagram, Ankita Lokhande shared a series of photos of her where she is seen rocking a beautiful deep blue dress featuring sheer details on the sleeves. She paired it with matching heels. The actress wore a big wristwatch and her hair was untied. Sitting on a white sofa, the 38-year-old actress was seen flaunting a bright smile while posing for the camera.

Sharing her pictures, Ankita wrote an inspiring and thought-provoking caption that read, “Live the Life of Your Dreams: Be brave enough to live the life of your dreams according to your vision and purpose instead of the expectations and opinions of others..”

Fans react to Ankita’s post

As soon as Ankita Lokhande dropped her beautiful photos along with the positive message, her fans filled the comments section with praiseworthy words. A fan wrote, “Wow So Beautiful Ankita di.” Another commented, “Amazing, so beautiful.” “The world was never this beautiful before,” wrote a third fan.

On June 27, Ankita shared a love-filled Instagram reel where she was seen posing with her husband Vicky Jain. Sharing the video, the actress added a song from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, 'Tu Hai Toh Muje Aur Kya Chahie.’ But netizens did not take it lightly as they criticized the couple and called them cheap and vulgar. Not only them but also her fans found it unsuitable for the actress.

Meanwhile, Ankita recently claimed that she has been jobless after doing Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi alongside Kangana Ranaut. She revealed that she does not have any Godfather who will give her work and she is not a woman who begs for projects. However, Ankita added that she will find a good project whenever her time comes.

